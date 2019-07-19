FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police officers arrested a man for illegal weapons possession Thursday after responding to a report of a theft from a local business.
At about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a theft from a business in the area of Travis Boulevard and North Texas Street, according to police.
Witnesses were able to give a detailed description of the suspect, a 42-year-old Fairfield resident, and officers soon found him while he was handing the stolen items to another man, a 47-year-old resident of Fairfield.
Officers detained both men and found the second man, a convicted felon, was in possession of methamphetamine and a “loaded, illegally modified shotgun,” police said.
Officers arrested the man on several drug and weapons charges, according to police.
Police didn’t say if the first suspect was arrested or what he is suspected of stealing from the business. Neither man’s name was released.
