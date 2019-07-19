Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Investigators say the fire that damaged two homes in Modesto was caused by a butane honey oil lab explosion.
The incident happened early Thursday afternoon along the 2300 block of Whitcomb Way.
According to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit, the fire started in a shed next to a home. Detectives believe the shed was the site of a butane honey oil lab.
The shed was destroyed in the fire. Two homes were damaged as well, firefighters say.
Detectives have arrested at least one person in connection to the incident, Stanislaus Regional FIU says.
