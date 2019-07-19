STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton saw fewer crimes committed in June than the month before, but overall crime is up 11 percent in 2019.
The Stockton Police Department released its June crime statistics showing nearly 14-hundred crimes were committed last month.
- Criminal Homicide- 3
- Forcible Rape- 10
- Robbery- 82
- Aggravated Assault- 255
- Burglary- 185
- Larceny-Theft- 707
- Motor Vehicle Theft- 134
- Arson- 14
Overall, 1,390 crimes were committed. Of those, 350 were violent crimes and 1,040 were property crimes.
This year-to-date, a total of 8,605 crimes have been committed (2,244 violent crimes and 6,361 property crimes); last year-to-date Stockton had 7,751 total crimes (2,045 violent crimes and 5,706 property crimes).
Year-to-date Stockton has seen an increase in a number of crime categories: Criminal Homicide (53.3 percent), Forcible Rape (11.8 percent), Aggravated Assault (15.1 percent), Larceny-Theft (23.9 percent), Arson (1.2 percent); crime has gone done in several categories: Robbery (5 percent), Burglary (2.9 percent), Motor Vehicle Theft (12.9 percent).
