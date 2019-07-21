FAIR OAKS (CBS13) -A deadly shooting at a house party Sunday morning in Fair Oaks resulted in the death of Sierra College Wolverine Chancelor Fields-Colbert.

The Sacramento County Sheriffs Office is investigating the homicide that took place at in a home located in the 1100 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Detectives were notified after receiving calls of shots fired from the home at 1:30 in the morning.

Michael Gonzales says he rented the Air B & B for a guys’ getaway for 12 to 13 guests, but the crowd grew to nearly fifty as word spread on social media that the man killed was his friend.

“He’s actually a good buddy of ours,” a shaken Gonzales told to CBS 13. “Some girls started fighting and we ended up breaking it up, and then out of nowhere a bunch of guys started fighting and then after that gunshots.”

Sid Johnson has lived next door for 22-years and says the homeowner recently bought and renovated the property which has three buildings including the main house. Johnson says it was rented as an Air B & B and the party was necessarily loud but he and his wife were startled to hear the gunshots.

“Pop, pop, pop, It’s like a small-caliber gun, then minutes later there were all sorts of cops in the road that goes up to the house,” said Johnson.

The party was attended by students mainly from Sierra College. Jess was one of the terrified party-goers and was in the line of fire.

“I watched the gun get pulled out of his hand and I was screaming at one of my friends to try and move him,” she said.

Jess says she was able to escape the melee by gong to the second floor and began helping other girls down through a window.

“We hid at first in the closets and stuff that wasn’t really smart so we all started jumping out the windows,” she said.

Witnesses say the male shooter was wearing a hoodie and red sweater and fired his shots from the back of the crowded room into the area of the fight and sent people running for cover.

Gonzalez says the shooter wasn’t familiar to any of his friends.

“Unfortunately nobody knows who the guy is right now,” he said.

Shaken party-goers were still returning to pick up their vehicles Sunday after a long day of questioning by police. Jess explained that there were a lot of fights the night of the party, but only one person pulled a gun.

“Let’s just say this right now: it is not the guns fault, it’s the person behind it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sid Johnson who lives next doors has heard a least three large parties coming from the vacation rental and has questions for the property owner

“Maybe the owner will learn a lesson, you just don’t rent to anybody it’s going to cost him a lot of bucks.”

The Sacramento County Sheriffs detectives are still trying to locate the shooter and asking witnesses to come forward.