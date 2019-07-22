PENN VALLEY (CBS13) – Authorities say the body that was recovered from the South Yuba River on Sunday is that of a Sacramento man who went missing earlier in the week.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found about a half-mile downstream from the Highway 49 bridge over the river.
A group of friends discovered the body, the sheriff’s office says.
The body has since been pulled out of the river. The body is believed to be that of Alex Alvarez, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue.
Family says Alvarez and his 12-year-old daughter fell into the water. A Good Samaritan was able to save the girl, but Alvarez was last seen being pulled under by the current.
