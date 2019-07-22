  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hell in a Cell, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, wwe

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Golden 1 Center is set to host its first WWE pay-per-view event come October.

“Hell in a Cell,” the annual event where wrestling superstars compete inside a steel cage, will be happening Sunday, Oct. 6 in Sacramento.

At least two probable matches have been announced for the event: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be taking on Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins will battle Drew McIntyre.

Sacramento hosted WWE Monday Night Raw back in December 2018.

Tickets for the “Hell in a Cell” event go on sale Friday.

Comments