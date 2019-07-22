SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Golden 1 Center is set to host its first WWE pay-per-view event come October.
“Hell in a Cell,” the annual event where wrestling superstars compete inside a steel cage, will be happening Sunday, Oct. 6 in Sacramento.
At least two probable matches have been announced for the event: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be taking on Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins will battle Drew McIntyre.
For the first time ever, @WWE Hell In A Cell comes to Golden 1 Center! 🔥
See the Champion @TrueKofi vs. 'The Viper' @RandyOrton + @WWERollins vs. @DMcIntyreWWE, + more!
Tickets on sale Friday, July 26 🎟 pic.twitter.com/cmIn5sxJrI
— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 22, 2019
Sacramento hosted WWE Monday Night Raw back in December 2018.
Tickets for the “Hell in a Cell” event go on sale Friday.
