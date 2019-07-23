  • CBS13On Air

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The Turlock Police Department recognized a young boy Tuesday for saving his mother’s life.

The department said Blake noticed something was wrong with his mom so he ran across the street to get his dad to call 911 and waited outside for the ambulance to arrive.

His intuition was correct because officials said Blake’s mom was suffering from a stroke. Doctors said if it wasn’t for Blake’s quick reaction, his mom’s outcome would have been much worse.

Great job, Blake!

