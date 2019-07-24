Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A heads up if you were planning to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday.
Offices across the state are closed for half the day as part of an effort to help employees process REAL ID transactions and work on customer service.
All DMV field offices will open again at 1 p.m.
Even though offices will be closed most of the day, all DMV call centers will remain open.
On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced some changes to the troubled DMV. The first report by his new “reinvention strike team” outlined that more than 100 new remote kiosks will begin operating by the middle of next month.
A pilot program for the use of credit cards at field offices, and an upgrade to the DMV website, are also in store.
You must log in to post a comment.