WATCH:Special Counsel Robert Mueller publicly testifies on Russia probe
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:marijuana, Mendocino County

UKIAH (AP) – Authorities in Northern California have destroyed more than 42,000 marijuana plants as part of an investigation into illegal marijuana farms in public and private land that are impacting the environment.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that local, state and federal officials last week served 28 search warrants to marijuana farms without a permit along the Eel River in northern Mendocino County.

The office says the farms visited are suspected of harming the environment by polluting the water with trash, pesticides and generator fuel and damming watersheds.

Official say sites visited that do not have cannabis permits, state water permits for cannabis or permits from Cal Fire for deforestation and legal tree removal.

It says no arrests have been made but that the cases will be submitted to prosecutors at a later date.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments