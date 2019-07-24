  • CBS13On Air

Police say Roy Padilla, 29, was shot and killed early in the morning on July 9, 2016. (credit: Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for information in a 2016 homicide case out of Stockton.

On July 9, 2016, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Cotton Court for report of a person shot. They found 29-year-old Roy Padilla with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 and remain anonymous. Otherwise, contact Detective Anthony Castro at 209-937-8323.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the homicide.

Comments