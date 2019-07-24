TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people are behind bars on drug charges after deputies reportedly found them smoking heroin in a Walmart parking lot.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department said a sergeant was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot on Sanguinetti Road in Sonora and found 24-year-old Samuel Herrera of Ceres and passenger 42-year-old Margaret Valenca of Sonora smoking heroin inside a BMW sedan.
Both occupants had warrants out for their arrest. The sergeant reportedly found four grams of heroin, seven grams of a cutting agent, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug sales in the vehicle.
Herrera and Valenca were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for outstanding warrants, possession, and transportation of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
You must log in to post a comment.