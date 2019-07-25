TURLOCK (CBS13) — An ambulance transporting a patient to a Modesto hospital was struck by another vehicle Thursday evening in Turlock, injuring firefighters and medics.
Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of N. Golden State and W. Monte Vista. The area is closed indefinitely.
According to officials, three firefighters and two AMR medics were in the ambulance with the patient at the time of the crash. Four of the personnel were injured and transported to an area hospital along with the patient after the crash.
Police said the patient has life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and transported to a hospital.
Police say the patient was initially injured in a crash with a vehicle at 9:11 p.m. in the area of Olive Street and Hawkeye Avenue. The patient was reportedly walking in the area and was hit by a vehicle, sustaining major injuries. That intersection is still closed.
Union Pacific has shut down train service in the area of N. Golden State and W. Monte Vista.
