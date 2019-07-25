SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bicycle is being recalled after one person died and several others were severely injured due to a broken part.

The fork can fracture on the Cannondale Cyclocross CAADX bicycle causing a cyclist to fall. One person died from his injuries. Ten other incidents have been reported worldwide, including five in the United States. Seven of the reported incidents involved serious injuries, including concussions and a spinal injury.

Cannondale and several independent groups did testing bicycles and didn’t find a defect in the forks but Cannondale is offering riders free upgraded replacement forks.

The recalled bicycles were sold from August 2012 until August 2017 at authorized Cannondale retailers for between one and two thousand dollars.

The recall involves 9,700 Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bikes for model years 2013-2016. The bikes, which combine off- and on-road cycling, came in a variety of colors and configurations. To see if your bike is recalled Cannondale has a checklist:

The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location.

The bicycle has disc brakes.

The inside of the fork leg has a large “ULTRAX” marking.

The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork.

Customers with bikes meeting the criteria should contact an authorized Cannondale dealer to get a replacement fork.