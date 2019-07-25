SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One individual has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after an altercation inside of an Arden-Arcade home Thursday afternoon, according to a Sacramento Sheriff’s spokesperson.
The victim and suspect got into an altercation inside of a residence on the 3800 block of Sandra Court. The suspect left and, at a separate location, told a third party that he had “killed somebody” in a nearby house. That third party called the Sheriff’s Office to report the allegation and when officers showed up to perform a welfare check, they discovered a male victim inside with visible injuries that were previously thought to be from a gunshot.
The victim received injuries from an unknown object and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital. The suspect was arrested at a separate location.
Detectives are still on the scene. More details to follow.
You must log in to post a comment.