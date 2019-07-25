STOCKTON (CBS13) – The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night at a party in Stockton has been identified as 19-year-old Joel Vargas.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night regarding the shooting on Paloma Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was held in critical condition until passing Sunday morning.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, there was upwards of 100 people in attendance of the party and police are asking for help in furthering the investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Stockton Crimestoppers at 209-946-0600.
No arrests have been made as of yet.
