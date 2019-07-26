MODESTO (CBS13) — Police in Modesto are searching for a missing woman who as not been seen since a warehouse fire on July 7.
Officers say 49-year-old Karena Hickman, who is homeless, had been seen in the area of Briggsmore Avenue and Prescott Road a few hours after the fire in the 200 block of Tully Road.
Detectives say they have been unable to verify or locate evidence to confirm those sightings. They also said Hickman has failed to follow her normal routines since the fire.
Authorities brought cadaver dogs into the warehouse due to the growing concern she could have perished in the fire. But after a lengthy search of her known camping area, investigators were unable to locate Hickman.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into Hickman’s disappearance and are asking anyone who may know her whereabouts or who may have seen her since July 7 to contact Detective Derrick Letsinger at 572-9500.
