



An Indianapolis woman says she's thankful to be alive after contracting an aggressive bacterial infection while in a hot tub.

Taylor Bryant, 26, said she was on a family vacation in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when she became nauseous with a cramp in her right leg.

She was given an antibiotic but her condition worsened after she returned home with her husband and two children, CBS affiliate WLTV reported.

“It started to blister up, and then it kind of just went through here and then went up. The skin was dying off because it was turning all black and then little pieces were coming off at a time,” Bryant told WISH.

Bryant was diagnosed with cellulitis, a common bacterial infection that can become life-threatening if left untreated.

Doctors suspect she contracted the infection from a hot tub, according to Bryant.

She says her body is fighting off the infection after weeks of antibiotics.

Most skin infections known as “hot tub rash” clear up in a few days without medical treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends removing swimsuits and showering with soap immediately after exiting a hot tub. It also hot tub users to monitor pH and disinfectant levels.