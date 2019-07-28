Filed Under:Keyes, Stanislaus County Sheriff

KEYES (CBS13) – A standoff at approximately noon Sunday on Anna Avenue in Keyes resulted in one woman shot and a suspect on the loose, according to Stanislaus Sheriffs.

Sheriffs had information that the suspect, a white male adult, was inside of the residence, however, after clearing the residence, the suspect was not located in the area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

More details to follow.

