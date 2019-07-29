NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A person has been arrested for causing a fire in Nevada County over the weekend, Cal Fire said.

The fire off of Streeter Road started around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Air and ground resources responded after spotting a building column smoke from the Mount Howell Fire Lookout Tower.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to 5.38 acres.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a person using a gas weed-eater in dry grass for a hired land clearing operation. Officials said the subject had no means to control or extinguish a kindled fire.

At the time the fire started, it was approximately 100 degrees with three to five-mile per hour winds and humidity at or under 20%, creating a dangerous situation.

The Cal Fire law enforcement officer at the scene said the fire burned onto the property of two adjacent parcels without the knowledge of the owners.

No injuries were reported in this fire. The identity of the person arrested has not been identified.