SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 80,000 Kaiser Permanente workers will begin voting Monday on whether to walk off the job.
If authorized, the nationwide labor stoppage would be the biggest since Teamsters strike of 1997.
Workers are demanding more money, better benefits and a solid plan to combat staffing shortages. They’ve been working without a contract since September.
Talks broke down earlier this month.
In a statement on Monday, Kaiser Permanente officials argued that workers are asking for an increase in wages “32% above the market over the next five years.”
“At a time when we are working hard to keep our care affordable, the Coalition’s demands are not fair to our members and the communities we serve,” Kaiser Permanente wrote.
