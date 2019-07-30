Looking to chow down on some fast food fare? A new Popeyes outpost has opened for business at 1500 W. El Camino in South Natomas.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen provides a New Orleans style menu with all its Louisiana flair. Look for traditional favorites like jambalaya and red beans and rice. Also, be sure to try the Seafood Po’Boy, which is popcorn shrimp on a French baguette. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is still finding its footing.
Kristina L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, “Been waiting for this place open and so glad it finally did. Surprisingly, there was super long wait, but can’t complain because the chicken was amazing.”
And Jen M. wrote, “Chicken was hot, spicy, and juicy. A lot of young kids working hard behind the counter. Definitely going back.”
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now open at 1500 W. El Camino., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Sacramento? Here’s what else opened recently near you.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.