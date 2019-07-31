



FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A local high school student with a big voice intent on creating team spirit is now part of an elite group of cheerleaders set to perform at Disney World over the holidays.

At first glance, you might miss this five-foot wonder on the field. But what Layne Redeagle lacks in stature, she certainly makes up for in the personality department.

The 17-year-old is celebrating a utopian moment as a newly-named All-American cheerleader. It’s an accomplishment made possible with her varsity squad at Bella Vista High School, where differences are shaken off and Redeagle is recognized less for her Down Syndrome, and more for her ability to energize her team and the crowd.

“She has such a good spirit about her. She is confident, she gets out there. She knows she’s a couple of beats off but she still rocks it,” said her mom, Adrienne Redeagle.

Head coach Karen Van Tassel said Redeagle is a crowd favorite.

“Our crowd loves her, our people love her and it’s great to have her out there,” Van Tassel said.

She’s not just the glue that keeps the team together, Redeagle is also the co-captain who’s equally fast at making friends as she is creating secret handshakes.

“She’s super encouraging to all of the girls, like always getting everyone rallied up, telling everyone ‘good job,'” said teammate Peyton Willey.

Redeagle has made a date to be n Florida come Thanksgiving, where she’s been selected to be a part of a parade at Disney World. It’s a chance to bring her Bronco pride to a larger stage and show the world Down Syndrome is not something that will hold you back.

All you need is a strong base and some spirit fingers.

Redeagle and her family are now raising money to help pay for her trip to Florida. So far, they have raised $2,000.

You can find her GoFundMe here.