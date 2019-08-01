MERIDIAN (CBS13) – A man and woman were killed after the stolen car they were in crashed into a big rig during a chase in Sutter County Thursday morning.
The incident started on eastbound Highway 20 on edge of the Colusa city limit. According to California Highway Patrol, an off-duty officer was on his way home when he spotted a car that he knew was reported stolen.
Law enforcement officers from the Colusa Sheriff and Colusa Police Department were soon in the area, chasing the car.
Officers say the car sped up to more than 100 mph at one point.
The chase ended when – while trying to pass vehicles on the Sutter Bypass bridge – the car crashed head-on into a big rig.
CHP says the two people inside the car, 21-year-old Jared Andrew Russell and 25-year-old Kelli Christine Zanon, were killed in the crash. The driver of the big rig was not hurt.
Russell, who was driving the car, and Zanon were both Yuba City residents.
You must log in to post a comment.