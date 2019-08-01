Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Officers stopped a man Thursday after contents of his pickup truck’s load spilled onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was on his way to the dump carrying four sofas, a bed frame, and other smaller contents with everything held together by two pieces of rope.
Swipe through below for more photos.
Eventually, CHP said some contents of the load spilled onto the roadway and they were forced to pull the driver over. California and Nevada County codes prohibit unsecured and spilling of loads on roadways.
You must log in to post a comment.