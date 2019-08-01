VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Santiago Rapolla, 36, was arrested after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and methamphetamine, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Just before 7 p.m. Monday evening, officers noticed a white pickup truck with a broken brake light in the area of Orange Drive and I-505. Officers began to pull the vehicle over and as the driver turned into a gas station, officers noticed Rapolla searching around inside.
Officers said Rapolla appeared nervous and continued to reach around unable to provide them with identification. It was then that officers elected to remove Rapolla from the pickup truck and upon searching for his ID, they discovered a small fanny pack containing a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine, according to Vacaville PD.
Officers said Rapolla complied with their commands and allowed the incident to be resolved quickly.
Rapolla was transported to Solano County Jail and booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded and concealed firearm in public, and the possession of methamphetamine.
