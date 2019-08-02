



— Debbie Vigil has lived in the same apartment for the last nine years, but like so many people these days, her rent has reached the breaking point.

So, she’ll soon have to move. Vigil said two years ago, he last rent increase jumped $100 to $1,000 a month.

“And I just bawled when I saw that. Just burst into tears,” said Vigil.

She said she’s been preparing for another increase. But she was not prepared for the notice she got on the 31st, a dramatic leap of $500 to $1,500 a month. A 50% increase.

Crestview North Apartments in Carmichael changed ownership within the last year, according to the property management company. No one from Vertus properties would speak on the record, but we were told the new owners are just raising prices up to the market rates.

“You’re expecting me to stay and pay an extra $500 a month because it’s market rate?” said Vigil.

Vigil, 61, lives in a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath, two-story. She has a patio and there’s a pool nearby, but the facility does not have a gym or a clubhouse. Her apartment does not have its own laundry, and it hasn’t been updated in years.

“I had air conditioning problems every year, said Vigil.

Property managers say they are updating apartments after people move, so for longer-term tenants like Vigil, their leases are slightly discounted.

Vigil said she just can’t afford it, but she’s paying a big price by uprooting her life.

“Why get rid of a good tenant? I just don’t understand that. And that’s what they’re doing. They’re getting rid of good tenants,” said Vigil.

So what is Vigil going to do? She’s moving to Virginia to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She already has a job lined up and says she’ll be gone for good in two months.