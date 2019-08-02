Comments
GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.
GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.
Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people — including two children — Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, says Friday that Legan’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
READ ALSO: Here’s What We Know About Accused Gilroy Festival Shooter Santino Legan
Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers “heroes” for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.
Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.