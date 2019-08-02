MODESTO (CBS13) – A man suspected of robbing several Modesto area businesses – including a Little Caesar’s Pizza – has been arrested, police say.
According to the Modesto Police Department, an officer who was out on patrol Wednesday evening spotted a suspect from an earlier robbery along Paradise Road. The suspect, Mykel Roberts, was also driving a car that had been reported stolen in Turlock earlier in the day.
The officer tried to pull Roberts over, but he took off. The officer broke off the chase after Roberts started driving dangerously.
Roberts eventually crashed the car near Lynne Renee Court. Officers later arrested him at a friend’s house along that street.
Detectives also served a search warrant at that home after Roberts was arrested. Eventually, detectives linked Roberts to at least seven robberies in the area where a suspect had reportedly used an AR-15 style rifle.
The robberies happened at businesses in Modesto, Turlock and unincorporated parts of Stanislaus County. Detectives say Roberts is suspected of firing a weapon at one clerk during a Turlock robbery.
At least two other suspects linked to the robberies are still being sought.
Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
