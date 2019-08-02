STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people, including a 15-year-old, are under arrest after a violent robbery at Stockton’s Lincoln Center.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Lincoln Center. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking to her car when she was attacked from behind by two suspects.
Deputies say the suspects threw her to the ground then took her purse and car keys. The woman screamed, prompting a security guard to try and intervene.
The security guard was punched by the suspect who was in the woman’s car, trying to take off.
Both suspects ran off and a perimeter was set up. They were soon caught, with the help of Stockton police’s helicopter, and deputies were able to get the woman’s stuff back.
Andrew Galicia, 20, and a 15-year-old are now under arrest. The pair face robbery, attempted carjacking and resisting arrest charges.
You must log in to post a comment.