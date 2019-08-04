Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rescues were underway an apartment fire on 10th Street in downtown Sacramento on Sunday evening and at least three people were rescued, says Sacramento Fire.
Crews have since knocked down the fire, which was located at a two-story building on the 500 block of 10th Street.
When crews arrived on the scene, flames engulfed the first floor and were making their way upward.
Three individuals in total were trapped. One got out on their own after firefighters knocked down some flames and two were rescued.
One victim was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. The other two were treated on the scene and released.
The block is currently closed between E and F Streets. The ETO is unknown at this time.
