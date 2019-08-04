Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — At around 4:54 p.m. Sunday, a driver and bicyclist collided at the intersection of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard, police say.
The bicyclist, traveling southbound on College Oak, sustained major head trauma and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials. Police say this individual is between 16 and 20 years old and smelled like alcohol.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
The scene of the accident is now clear.
No further details have been released.
