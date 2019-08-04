Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The Fairfield Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out inside of a home on Second Street this morning just after 1 a.m., according to officials.
Initial reports were of a fence on fire that threatened a nearby structure. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from an attic.
Due to difficulty reaching the attic, the fire transitioned to a defensive operation and all crews were pulled outside of the structure.
Multiple crews were on the scene and provided assistance, including the Fairfield Police Department, Vacaville Fire Department, Dixon Fire Department, Vallejo Fire Department, Medic Ambulance, PG&E and Red Cross.
No civilians or fire personnel were injured.
