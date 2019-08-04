RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A more than-century old annual celebration came alive in Rio Vista Sunday as hundreds gathered to celebrate the traditions of Portuguese culture.
“We’re good full blooded Portuguese,” said one attendee welcoming folks from all over to honor the Portuguese culture with music, food, and its people.
Hundreds filled the streets to keep an old tradition alive: The Holy Ghost Portuguese Festa. And it wouldn’t be a Holy Ghost Festa without sopas, or Portuguese soup, served free and with love.
“It’s all about the tradition and the love that we do year after year. Our grandparents did it, and we’re here to do our time,” said chef John Pereira of the Festa showcasing the warm, kindness and close-knit family feel of a culture that some say should be shared worldwide. “It’s wonderful to think that we’re going to keep our Portuguese culture alive.”
