MODESTO (CBS13) — At around 1:06 a.m. Sunday morning, police received a call of a woman who was involved in a car crash in the area of Plum Way and Crestmont Way in north Modesto.
Shortly after, dispatchers received another call of reports of gunshots followed by a vehicle colliding with a parked car in the same area. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of the wrecked car.
Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. According to Modesto PD, it appears the driver suffered a gunshot wound prior to the crash.
During the initial investigation, officers contacted a woman who was determined to be a passenger in the car. She was brought in to be interviewed by detectives as they continue an active investigation into what led up to the collision.
The identities of the individuals have not yet been released and the condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
More details to follow.
