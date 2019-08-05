



— The number of mass shootings in the last week has prompted many to purchase guns and sign up for classes to earn their license to carry concealed weapons, according to the people who are doing training.

Inside the Laguna Shooting Center, experts offer everything from concealed carry classes to active shooter training. Protocols and practices outlined in the training manuals have changed as the types of mass shooting scenarios change.

Time and time again, we see violent images of horrific shootings. This weekend they came from in El Paso and then Dayton.

“The officers took out the guy as soon as they got there,” said Terry Wingert, an instructor with the Advanced Security Institute.

Wingert, a former police officer, has taught concealed carry classes for 40 years all across California. He teaches up to 300 classes a year, and when a mass shooting happens, inquiries go up 10-15%.

“People will call because they are afraid to go out,” he said.

READ ALSO: California Ammo Check Law Blocked 100 Sales In First Month

He and his partner Joe Williams teach the law, civil and criminal liability, and how to use a firearm. The concealed carry classes are 16 hours, spanning about 2 days with several hours on the range and focusing on firearm safety.

In the last few years, they have also offered active shooter training for businesses, churches and private citizens.

“There is classroom training, hands-on training and sometimes we take them in shooting scenarios,” said Wingert.

He also offers an advanced combat stress fire training class.

“Where we put people under stress a number of different ways like having a shooting go on while they are doing it so they get the live sound of it and we have people yelling and screaming,” said Williams.

The concealed carry classes are the most popular. So we asked Sacramentans if they would consider getting their license.

“Yeah, probably, especially in this area,” Julio Lee said. “I don’t think it’s enough motivation for me to say-preventative measure,” said Denise Lee. “It was actually a few years ago that we got it because we decided it was something we wanted to do,” Alisha Anson said.

Citizens are taking a step towards securing their own safety. It can take several months to get, but a license to carry is valid for two years in California.

License carriers should know that California does not accept permits from any other state. That’s why Wingert teaches the Utah version here because it is accepted in 30 states.