Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Keymontae Lindsey, 19, was found guilty of killing Grant High School football player Jaulon “JJ” Clavo Monday, according to JJ’s mother, Nicole Clavo.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Keymontae Lindsey, 19, was found guilty of killing Grant High School football player Jaulon “JJ” Clavo Monday, according to JJ’s mother, Nicole Clavo.
Clavo said Lindsey was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, first degree premeditated attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and gang enhancement.
READ MORE ABOUT JAULON ‘JJ’ CLAVO
JJ Clavo, 17, was shot and killed on his way to get food before a playoff football game in 2015, he was a senior at Grant High. A teammate was also injured in the shooting.
Lindsey is set to be sentenced later this month.
You must log in to post a comment.