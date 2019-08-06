Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – A big rig that caught fire is causing a mess on westbound Interstate 80 in the Auburn area Tuesday morning.
The incident started just before midnight just west of the Foresthill Road off-ramp.
I80 WB still a mess West of Foresthill off ramp due to overnight BigRig fire carrying Alfalfa. One lane open thru burn area. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @GoodDayTraffic @GDSTracyKetchum @GoodDayCourtney pic.twitter.com/RCs1TojHTo
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) August 6, 2019
For an unknown reason, a big rig hauling alfalfa caught fire.
Caltrans crews are now working to clear the mess after the fire. Only one lane is open in the area.
The roads were cleared by 7:30 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.