Filed Under:Auburn News, Interstate 80

AUBURN (CBS13) – A big rig that caught fire is causing a mess on westbound Interstate 80 in the Auburn area Tuesday morning.

The incident started just before midnight just west of the Foresthill Road off-ramp.

For an unknown reason, a big rig hauling alfalfa caught fire.

Caltrans crews are now working to clear the mess after the fire. Only one lane is open in the area.

The roads were cleared by 7:30 a.m.

