SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday night that engulfed a home off Lemon Hill Avenue and 65th Street.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire around 10:30 p.m. The fire chief said the fire spread between multiple structures that were joined together with outbuildings and awnings and illegal conversions.
Officials at the scene counted three kitchens among the structures.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Sacramento Metro firefighters remained on the scene Tuesday night to mop up and contain any hotspots.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
