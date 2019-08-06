Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo has announced the addition of its new two-legged family member, a Caribbean flamingo chick that hatched in July.
The egg was located on the zoo’s lake in a nest mound and was tended to by its parents. It was later removed from the nesting area, incubated, hatched and hand-raised to give the young chick the best chance of survival. Keepers make sure that a “mom” isn’t far away during the process.
The baby chick has been developing as expected and zoo-goers might get a chance to catch a glimpse of the newest zoo baby.
