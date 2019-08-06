  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A hay truck fire has shut down traffic across all lanes of southbound SR-99 at Arch Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Caltrans.

There is no estimated time of opening for the lanes.

The driver of the truck said he was driving southbound on SR-99 near Arch Road when he noticed a car on fire. As traffic slowed, the driver said he was approaching a burst of sparks flew out from the car fire.

About a mile down the road, he said he noticed his hay load was on fire. At that point, the driver pulled over and the load became engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Crews continued to fight the fire in the hay load Tuesday evening.

Caltrans recommended drivers use French Camp Road as an alternate route.

