MANTECA (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a grass fire that is burning vacant buildings off Highway 120 and McKinley Avenue in Manteca.
By 6:40 p.m., the forward progress of the fire had stopped.
One lane of westbound Highway 120 was closed west of Airport way due to the fire. It is unclear when it will reopen.
Firefighters say the quarter-mile-long blaze is burning near the Wolf Lodge construction site but is not threatening the structure.
Some vacant homes are burning, but firefighters said the homes were possessed by Caltrans for a construction project and were not occupied.
No occupied structures are involved or threatened at this point.
This is a developing story.
