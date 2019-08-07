HOLT (CBS13) – Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward to try and catch whoever burglarized a San Joaquin County community’s post office.
The sheriff’s office says the Holt Post Office, located on about 10 miles west of Stockton on Whiskey Slough Road, was hit by a burglar at some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning. No other details about the incident and how the suspect may have gotten in has been released.
Deputies say postal inspectors will contact anyone whose PO Box was affected by the burglary.
Anyone who mailed anything at the Holt Post Office after hours on Monday is asked to contact postal inspectors at (877) 876-2344.
The Postal Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the burglar.
