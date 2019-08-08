  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rollover crash is blocking traffic at a Sacramento intersection Thursday morning.

The scene is near S and 29th streets. The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m., but it’s unclear what led up to it.

At least two cars were involved in the crash, with one of the cars ending up on its roof.

Three people have been transported to the hospital, Sacramento police say.

Lanes are blocked in the area as authorities investigate and upright the overturned car.

