



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Brandon Michael Maberry, 36, was arrested on charges of rape, burglary, and false imprisonment relating to a report of sexual assault last week, according to Rocklin Police.

Rocklin police say around 6 a.m. on July 31, a man broke into a home on Tammarack Drive and Sierra Meadows and sexually assaulted a woman while she was alone in the home.

“She woke up with this man standing over her while she was sleeping,” said Rocklin Police Department Lt. Scott Horrillo.

Police believe the suspect got in the house through a sliding glass door. Sometime after the alleged assault, the cameras at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church captured a photo of him.

Women living nearby, including Sara Myers, who grew up in the area, were left shaken and in shock.

“Horrific. That’s why we always keep a wooden block in our sliding glass door just in case, and I always double-check,” Myers said.

On August 8, Maberry was arrested while he was already in custody in Butte County on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Rocklin Police said the investigation will continue, although they believe there are no further suspects involved.

Maberry is being held in the Butte County Jail without bail.