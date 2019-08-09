Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Retro pop star Lana Del Rey is coming to Sacramento.
The singer announced the dates to her “Norman ******* Rockell!” tour earlier this week. Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium made the list, with Lana scheduled for an Oct. 8 date at the newly renovated facility.
The tour is in support of her upcoming album of the same name, which drops on Aug. 30.
On Friday, Del Rey released a new song called “Looking For America” that she apparently wrote after the recent mass shootings across the US.
Tickets for the show went on sale Friday. Head here for ticket information: http://www.sacramentoconventioncenter.com/Attendees/EventsCalendar?id=227817
