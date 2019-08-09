  • CBS13On Air

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The Citrus Heights Police Department is looking for help in locating 80-year-old Sandra Wolf.

Wolf left her residence near Gary Oak and Old Auburn Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. Her last known location was in the area of Madison and Sunrise, but she has not been seen since.

Police believe Wolf may be living with the early stages of memory loss.

She was last seen driving a black Lexus EX350, CA 6ETD655

Ms. Wolf is described as a: white, female, adult, 80 years old with grey hair 5’10” tall and weight of around 160 pounds.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking our community and surrounding communities to assist us in getting Ms. Wolf home to her family and friends. If you see her, please call 911.

