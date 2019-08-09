  • CBS13On Air

Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man was arrested Thursday for terrorist threats after allegedly threatening to shoot coworkers, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, Marvin Lucas, 54, is an employee at a business on the 4600 block of Newcastle Road. Lucas reportedly sent a text message to a coworker stating that he was going to bring a firearm into work a shoot other employees.

Officers were able to locate Lucas at his home and took him into custody without incident.

