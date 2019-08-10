MODESTO (CBS13) — Five juvenile gang members were arrested in relation to a violent assault that left a 26-year-old man in critical condition, said the Modesto Police Department.

In the early hours of August 9, Modesto Police Officers found a man down in the roadway at an intersection at Hatch Road and Dallas Street who had been severely beaten by a group of four people and run over by a car as he laid on the ground unconscious.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital where he was held in critical, but stable condition, according to Modesto PD.

Detectives and investigators from the Modesto PD Street Gang Unit took over the investigation and were able to locate two vehicles that were involved in the incident and had also been reported stolen.

Over the course of investigation on Friday, several suspects were reportedly identified, all were aged 14 to 17 and known to investigators as being affiliated with the East Side Modesto Norteno Criminal Street Gang, said, officials.

After following up leads, Gang Investigators arrested five juveniles on charges of attempted murder, vehicle theft, probation violations, and weapons violations. Evidence in the case connected all five of these individuals to the violent attack that occurred Friday morning, as well as led to the recovery of one firearm, police say. A total of three stolen vehicles have also been recovered.

The identity of the victim has not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

Police say they expect more arrests to be made.