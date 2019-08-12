SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Graffiti painted on a Downtown Sacramento building Monday caused quite the stir. It was no doubt, a ballsy move.

“Wow, that’s all I got to say just wow,” said one Sacramento resident.

“I thought it was probably one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,” said Taylor Posey, who works in the building.

The image was too crude to show without blurring, and it was covered up within minutes.

But 80 feet in the air and 50 feet long, the painted male genitalia certainly had people stopping to take pictures.

“I think it was just a joke, I don’t think people were too offended except maybe the property manager,” said Posey.

The building on H and 9th street in Sacramento’s downtown sits right across from city hall and some were not happy to look up.

“It’s tasteless. There are other ways to express your disgruntlement with the city,” said a resident who didn’t wish to be named.

But Wide Open Walls founder, David Sobon, says his artist Axel Void was not trying to make a political statement.

“If we offended anyone we’re sorry. It was something the artist did as a joke. It was covered up in 10 minutes,” said Sobon.

Wide Open Walls the nation’s largest mural festival bringing together artists from around the world.

“He’s one of the most talented artist in the world and we’re so lucky to have him here in Sacramento,” said Sobon.

A fellow muralist was actually impressed with the large scale effort.

“That’s art, it’s interpretive. It doesn’t take away from my work or anyone else’s,” said Kriileigh Jones.

The artist Axel Void did not wish to comment. His crew covered the crude image, and whether this was all for attention or just a dirty joke, we’re told his actual mural will be a far contrast to what was erected earlier.

“He has 3 Spaniards here, they’ve been doing research, they’ve been collecting Sacramento pictures, and I think his final product will blow everyone away,” said Sobon.

Wide Open Walls will run through August 18th and features 30 new murals in the greater Sacramento region.