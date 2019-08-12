YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that three suspects were arrested in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries in Yolo County.
The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers with the Yolo County Ag Task Force and other agencies served two warrants last Friday.
The first warrant was served on the 400 block of West Street in Woodland with an additional warrant served on the 33000 block of County Road 24.
Deputies said the warrants led to the recovery of approximately $150,000 worth of stolen property including vehicles, trailers, and farm equipment. The office said the property was recovered from thefts reported out of unincorporated Yolo County, Woodland, Davis, and Winters.
William Cole, 30, Samantha Schonewise, 25, and Jorge Ramirez, 53, were arrested for the theft and possession of the stolen property.
The sheriff’s office said additional possible suspects are under investigation.
Anyone who has additional information is urged to contact dispatch at 530-666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at 530-668-5248.
